Lufkin Panthers baseball ready for playoffs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers have once again found themselves in the playoffs as they begin a best of three series this Thursday with Texas High. A team that, according to head coach John Cobb, the Panthers aren’t too familiar with.I

“We don’t really know a whole lot about them,” he said. “We’re more familiar with them a little bit from the past. We played them three times in the last probably eight or nine years. We’ve seen them play once and were able to scout them.”

“We’ve seen a couple of games on YouTube,” he added, “but we’re really excited about it and looking forward to the opportunity. We’ll play Thursday night at seven o’clock Friday at six o’clock and then Saturday if need be at one o’clock, and all the games are at Hallsville.”

Coach Cobb also expressed his faith in his players.

He said, “If we show up ready to play we’ll be ok.”

