Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin Panthers baseball ready for playoffs

“Right now, we are kind of in a rut. If we can catch the baseball, we’ll be ok.”
“Right now, we are kind of in a rut. If we can catch the baseball, we’ll be ok.”
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers have once again found themselves in the playoffs as they begin a best of three series this Thursday with Texas High. A team that, according to head coach John Cobb, the Panthers aren’t too familiar with.I

“We don’t really know a whole lot about them,” he said. “We’re more familiar with them a little bit from the past. We played them three times in the last probably eight or nine years. We’ve seen them play once and were able to scout them.”

“We’ve seen a couple of games on YouTube,” he added, “but we’re really excited about it and looking forward to the opportunity. We’ll play Thursday night at seven o’clock Friday at six o’clock and then Saturday if need be at one o’clock, and all the games are at Hallsville.”

Coach Cobb also expressed his faith in his players.

He said, “If we show up ready to play we’ll be ok.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County
Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
Shelby County homeowners discuss surviving the storm, dealing with extensive property damage
Report: Timpson buildings, trees severely damaged by straight-line winds

Latest News

WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
2 gunmen arrested after stray bullet hits Texas A&M baseball player during game
Lufkin Panthers working to get into playoff shape for new season
Lufkin Panthers working hard to get back into playoff form
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win