Nacogdoches committee chair presents update to city council

The Chair of the Nacogdoches Capital Needs Advisory Committee presented an update to the city council on Tuesday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The committee was appointed by the council to prioritize and discuss funding for various project needs that were left pending in September. The cancellation was the result of a petition which prevented the use of certificates of obligations for the funding of the infrastructure projects with taxpayer dollars.

Committee Chair and former Nacogdoches Mayor Judy McDonald hopes the group will come to an agreement on projects soon.

“We are working very hard. We are getting lots of information both from staff and from the general public and making a decision on what to bring you,” she said. “We’re not there yet, but we will get there in time for July 11.”

McDonald said that their bonding and financial people will speak to the committee again at the May 23 meeting, and that they will have a figure in mind for the council by that date.

