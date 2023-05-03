Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma

Two people were in the plane, both with minor injuries.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A plane went down in the Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma near the Preston Peninsula on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

A Texas Game Warden on the scene said there were two people on the plane, both with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate what led to the crash.

There are no more details at this time.

