Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police arrest suspect connected to second Jasper shooting

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jasper Police Department Press Release

JASPER, Texas - The Jasper Police Department has identified two individuals from Jasper area that were involved in the shooting on Bevil Loop and Valley Drive on April 23 shortly after midnight.

At least one of the two individuals at this time is believed to have returned fire at the four suspects already arrested involved in the after-prom party shooting. At this time only one of the suspects, Jaquise Tayshun Bell , 19, of Jasper has been arrested after turning himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The second suspect, whose name is not being released at this time pending formal charges and arraignment, has not been taken into custody at the time of this press release.

Also, at the time of this press release Bell has been charged with Failure to report a Felony which is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. Additional charges are being sought for Bell and potentially for the second suspect.

There is a possibility that additional persons/suspects could be involved being that this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cushing ISD logo
Cushing ISD officers draw service weapons in student incident
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Commissioners approved emergency work at the jail.
Nacogdoches County oks internal review on jail overcrowding, funding
Oropeza was captured as a result of a call to the tip line, FBI assistant special agent Jimmy...
San Jacinto Co. sheriff, FBI, US Marshals give details about Francisco Oropeza arrest
Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash

Latest News

Lufkin Fire Department responds structure fire at Burger King location on Timberland Drive
Lufkin Fire Department respond to reported structure fire at Burger King location on Timberland Driv
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-3-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Another nice day today
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry