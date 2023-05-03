Warming up and becoming more humid with a slight chance of seeing late evening storms to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another sun-filled, warm day with low humidity and light breezes across the Piney Woods.

It will be mostly clear overnight with lows around 60-degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s.

Our surface winds will eventually shift back to the southeast tomorrow. This will lead to warmer overnight lows as well as more humidity working back into the region, especially as we head into Friday and beyond.

We will be returning rain and storm chances as early as Thursday evening as strong thunderstorms that erupt along the dryline in central Texas will try to migrate in our direction in the evening hours. Most of those storms will likely weaken and dissipate before they get here, but we will leave the storm chance at 30% for Thursday evening.

Friday will be warm and more humid with a 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s.

There are signs another cluster of thunderstorms will develop to our west along the dryline Friday evening and try to head our way late Friday night, early Saturday morning. The odds of those storms impacting our airspace is 40%, which means it will be conditional based on several factors coming into play. Nevertheless, be mindful that some late-night storms will be possible as we close out the week.

This first weekend of May will be very warm and humid with lows near 70 and highs reaching the upper 80′s. There is a slight chance of rain each afternoon, but the coverage will be isolated-to-scattered at best.

Our weather pattern will remain warm and muggy next week with more daily downpours coming into play each day.

With the weather pattern becoming a bit more unsettled, this will lead to those daily rain chances coming into play. It will not rain at your place each day, but the pattern favors at least some scattered downpours each afternoon across the Piney Woods.

