‘Hoverboard minister’ reaches out to East Texas inmates via Indigent Inmate Project

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man is on a mission to share how there can be a good life after being incarcerated, by ministering to inmates in jail and prison through his Indigent Inmate Project.

Larry Reedy of Henderson is a unique minister, often using a hoverboard to connect with young people.

“I was at a friend’s house and I saw this hoverboard in the corner, and I thought, ‘that’s interesting, I think I’ll get on that.’ People were like ‘why are you on that hoverboard grandpa? And why haven’t you broke your neck yet?’ I believe it opens a door to them to give them something relatable,” Reedy says.

Many years ago he spent nearly three years locked up at Bradshaw State Jail. It was an experience he says changed his outlook on life.

“God is close to the brokenhearted. But to be locked up without any money, there’s another sadness level to that you can’t comprehend. Humiliating and humbling. My TDC name is 1218809. I’m not that number any more,” he says.

He created the Indigent Inmate Project to minister to inmates and is now a volunteer chaplain at the facility. He also ministers to inmates at the Rusk County Jail, with a simple message.

“This can be your first and last time. I’ll supply a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and soap to the indigent inmates so they can smell good.” Reedy says, helping to get them started on a better life.

“It’s guys like Larry that they get to put a face to a success story. And by doing that, it does plant that seed of hope,” says Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Reedy stresses to inmates that they will get a second chance at life.

“And to God alone. But it’s what you do with that chance, that makes all the difference.” he says.

Reedy works as a landscaper during the day and volunteers as a chaplain at Bradshaw and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.