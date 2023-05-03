Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another warm afternoon is expected, though it may be a degree or two cooler this afternoon than yesterday. This evening, we’ll cool into the 70s and 60s, with overnight lows around 60-degrees. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, and there’ll be a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will begin a period of unsettle weather across the Texas and the Southern Plains, as showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the week, into next week. Friday evening, we could see more showers and thunderstorms, and again on Saturday and Sunday. That said, please make sure you’re checking the forecast through the week if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. Even with the possibility of rain in the forecast, temperatures will continue their warming trend, and we’ll be in the upper 80s (maybe low 90s in warmest areas) this weekend. Expect the warmth and rain chances to stick around into early next week. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.