Central High softball team to face Danbury

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Central High Lady Bulldogs in Pollok have been showing all season what they set out to prove early on. That they are a special team focused on what could turnout to be a very special season. The team went unbeaten in district play giving them their first district championship since 2018 and have now reached the second round of the playoffs after defeating Anahuac this past week.

Kayla Trekell is the head coach and she says next up is Danbury.

“So we’re gonna play Danbury on Friday and Saturday in Splendora,” she said. “I watched them a couple of weekends ago. and you know, they’re tough, but I think that were pretty tough too. So I think it’s gonna be a good matchup. It’s going to be who does the small things right.”

“It’s a three game series, so we’ll play one on Friday, and then we’ll play next game at 11 and then 30 minutes after,” she added.

And if you were to advance just at the risk of looking ahead, who would be next?

“It will be the winner of Orangefield and Coldspring.”

