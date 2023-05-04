A few late evening storms could sneak into east Texas the next couple of nights

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Increasing clouds have combined with a light, southerly wind today to make it feel a bit more humid across the Piney Woods.

We will be returning rain and storm chances as early as this evening as strong thunderstorms that erupt along the dryline in central Texas will try to migrate in our direction in the next few hours. Most of those storms will likely weaken and dissipate before they get here, but we will leave the storm chance at 30% for Thursday evening.

Friday will be warm and more humid under a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s.

There are signs another cluster of thunderstorms will develop to our west along the dryline Friday evening and try to head our way late Friday night, early Saturday morning. The odds of those storms impacting our airspace is 30%, which means it will be conditional as they will be in a weakening mode. Nevertheless, be mindful that some late-night storms will be possible as we close out the week.

This first weekend of May will be very warm and humid with lows near 70 and highs reaching the upper 80′s. There is a slight chance of rain each afternoon, but the coverage will be isolated-to-scattered at best.

Our weather pattern will remain warm and muggy next week with more daily downpours coming into play each day.

With the weather pattern becoming a bit more unsettled, this will lead to those daily rain chances coming into play. It will not rain at your place each day, but the pattern favors at least some scattered downpours each afternoon across the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible in a few spots.

