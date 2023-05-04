Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire

(Groveton VFD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Groveton VFD official Facebook page, upon arrival the Groveton VFD found an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. The house has been determined a total loss.

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Friday VFD, and Pennington VFD also responded to the incident.

