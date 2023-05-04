Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kitchen Pickin': Toons taking over

This week, Jeff shows off some fancy china and cartoon characters.
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week, Jeff shows off some fancy china and cartoon characters.

Pampered Chef bread tube

Kitchen Pickin' - Pampered Chef shaped bread tube
Kitchen Pickin' - Pampered Chef shaped bread tube(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

Jeff: This is the first time Pampered Chef has let me down. We got one that’s shaped like a star and another like a flower and they’re not worth anything. I guess nobody’s out there dying for star-shaped bread.

Steph: It is a pretty niche item, for sure. Not everyone wants to bake like this. I think it’d be fun to experiment with but if it’s a lot of trouble to use, I’d be over it quickly. The thing I like most about it is the fact that it came with someone’s handwritten recipe! I love that.

Pampered Chef pancake molds

Kitchen Pickin' - Pampered Chef Toy Story pancake mold and stencil set.
Kitchen Pickin' - Pampered Chef Toy Story pancake mold and stencil set.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

Jeff: The honey pot of the week! We got several of these and Hammy spatulas at a church sale. These are shapes of characters from Toy Story 4 and have been discontinued. The word “discontinued” is music to a thrifter’s ears because it increases the demand.

Steph: I love the idea of Toy Story-shaped pancakes. My young sons would’ve loved these!

Care Bears mug

Kitchen Pickin' - 1983 Care Bears cup
Kitchen Pickin' - 1983 Care Bears cup(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

Jeff: This is in excellent condition. Made in 1983. Can you believe that was 40 years ago?

Steph: NO. I cannot believe it. But I do think this cup is a gem and kids now would love to use it just as much as kids back in 1983. It’s very cute.

Lenox bowl

Kitchen Pickin' - Lenox bone china bowl
Kitchen Pickin' - Lenox bone china bowl(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

Jeff: This is very smooth and elegant and I want to keep a bunch of Werther’s Originals in it.

Steph: It’s just gorgeous. This is Lenox’s Sculpted Roses pattern. It’s a discontinued pattern that was made from 1984-1986. The ‘80s are a theme today! Love it.

Muirfield plates

Kitchen Pickin' - Christmas plates set
Kitchen Pickin' - Christmas plates set(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

Jeff: I’ve tried to research this company but I am getting nowhere. If you know anything about it, let us know! But these plates are pretty cool items with some nice artwork.

Steph: I found them online! This brand is based in Sri Lanka and some of their plates sell for around $99 each on some websites like Replacements, Ltd. I saw an antiques appraiser write online that she could find no indication that they are still in business, but that china manufacturing is actually a big business in Sri Lanka. I had no idea. They didn’t produce and export for another company. They didn’t put out lines for specific stores. What they made, they sold and exported, she wrote.

