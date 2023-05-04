Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lady Roadrunners drop doubleheader to LSU Eunice

Angelina softball team sweeps top ranked Galveston in doubleheader
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over to Angelina for some college softball where it would be the Lady Roadrunners dressed in pink taking on LSU Eunice in a Wednesday doubleheader.

Game 1 would see Angelina struggle at the plate to get some hits to fall. Actually both teams would be scoreless after 4 until the 5th inning when Eunice with a runner on first hits a sharp grounder to the second baseman who can’t come up with it putting runners on first and second.

Next batter, Gabrielle Hutter, smokes this one to left center it’s off the wall just short of a home run. Runner on second is able to score making it one to nothing Lady Bengals. Angelina gets out of the inning without anymore damage done and in their 5th inning at bat it would be Skyler Martin who gets a nice shot out into the right field gap, it’s deep enough for her to try for two, the throw to second is not in time and she’s in there with a sliding double to get things going. But the Lady Roadrunners would not be able to get her home and the score would remain 1-0.

In the seventh inning same score, last chance for Angelina, Skylar Martin again at the plate hoping for some last inning heroics. She hits it hard, but not deep enough. Angelina drops game one in a tough start 1-0 being the final score.

In Game 2 Angelina would come up short again this time 7-6, but not to worry as the Lady Roadrunners will still be appearing in the conference tournament which begins may 12th in Shreveport.

