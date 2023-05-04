Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has pleaded guilty to the 2018 capital murder of his son.

Jon Michael Clay, 29, of Lufkin, was arrested in Nov. 2018 in connection with serious injury and apparent abuse of his 22-month-old son. The baby was taken to the emergency room by his mother, Charlotte Brinson, who had left Clay alone with their child for only an hour. Within that time frame, Clay video called Brinson twice; once while he was bathing the baby, and again 15 minutes later to say the child was not breathing and would not wake up.

Clay’s arrest affidavit said that during an interview, the man changed his story three times. Lufkin Police said that this, along with the facts given by hospital staff confirming the child’s injuries, gave them probable cause to charge him with injury to a child.

On April 28, in Judge Todd Kassaw’s court, Clay pleaded guilty to capital murder. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

