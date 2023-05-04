‘Second Chance’ initiative helps Rusk County inmates train stray dogs

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A new program in Rusk County aims to teach prisoners how to train strays to make them more attractive for adoption.

Representatives from Rusk County Pets Alive, the Billy Moore Correctional Center, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Director of Henderson Animal Center Charissa Pool, a veterinarian, and a couple volunteers met to talk with Director of the Second Chance Initiative Jamie Fenton-Stearns. The second chance is to bring inmates together with strays so the dogs can be trained.

“Getting some of their behavioral problems under control and getting them used to people and pulling dogs off the street,” Fenton-Stearns said.

Animal shelter employees are busy caring for many animals and typically don’t have enough personnel to train them.

“If we do have time, and in between shifts and mornings or afternoon we do try to get them out in the yard and work with them to some extent. It does de-stress them and make them more adoptable, but this will be huge for us if we don’t have someone specifically designated to that role,” Pool said.

Fenton-Stearns said prisoners are taught to train dogs and the dogs stay with their handler in the prison for about six weeks. Then the dog is taken to the shelter, or an animal rescue, and Pets Alive helps facilitate adoptions. But the process also helps the prisoner.

“Getting the inmates to learn how to be responsible for an animal. To learn how to bond with an animal. To trust again,” Fenton-Stearns said.

She said it’s something that stays with most inmates.

“The bond that they will make with each other decreases also recidivism coming back out onto the street. It gives them a sense of pride, something to look forward to,” Fenton-Stearns said.

She said there are programs like this one already in place in Texas and around the country.

“I was in a Paws and Prison program in Lockhart Texas. And so, I came home, and I was actually a product of one of those programs. And now I’m a dog trainer,” Fenton-Stearns said.

She said she was behind bars about nine years ago, and will now train inmates to train, which brings the whole doggone thing full circle.

Inmates will request learning to train and must be approved for it. The dogs are screened for aggression before being brought into the program. The program was initiated by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez and Rusk Pets Alive. The dogs are then put up for adoption through Rusk Pets Alive.

