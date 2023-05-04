Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be quite warm with highs once again in the lower to middle 80s for much of the area. Upper-level cloud cover will likely stick around for most of the day, although we’ll at least see some sunshine peeking through the clouds at times. Most of our Thursday will remain on the dry side, but isolated showers and a few storms will be possible across our western zones later this evening. This trend will become common over the next few days as a dry line over Central Texas will be the catalyst for the potential of evening showers and isolated storms today, tomorrow, and Saturday. It would be best to keep the First Alert Weather App close each evening just to be safe. During the next several afternoons, you can expect some very warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans. By Sunday, our forecast trend goes into more of a random chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers, and this will likely last through most of next week as well. For any outdoor plans over the next several days, please be sure to have somewhere indoors to get to quickly if you start to hear thunder. Safety first!

