Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Jon Michael Clay
Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son
Terrien Collins
Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire
Redland School historical marker
Redland School in Angelina County honored with new historical marker

Latest News

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti by Mama Steph
Election Day Preview
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Special Needs Prom
Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
NAC CO
Nacogdoches County homes damaged by strong storms, wind