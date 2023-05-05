Feeling the warmth and humidity with a few storms possible later this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Tonight’s weather pattern setup will be eerily similar to last night’s in that we will likely see a few thunderstorms develop along the dryline in central Texas. Once they form, they will be steered in our direction and could bring some east Texans thunderstorm activity later tonight, much like we saw last night.

This first weekend of May will be very warm and humid with lows near 70 and highs reaching the upper 80′s. There is a slight chance of rain each afternoon, but the coverage will be isolated-to-scattered at best.

Our weather pattern will remain warm and muggy next week with more daily downpours coming into play each day.

With the weather pattern becoming a bit more unsettled, this will lead to those daily rain chances coming into play as deeper moisture levels combine with daytime heating and weak disturbances passing through our part of the state.

It will not rain at your place each day, but the pattern favors at least some scattered downpours each afternoon across the Piney Woods over the next seven days.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible in a few spots, especially the areas that get in on the rain with a higher frequency.

