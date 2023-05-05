Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Warm again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Overnight thunderstorms have ending and temperatures have dropped into the 60s.  Morning clouds will break up this afternoon and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.  Another chance for rain will be in the forecast this evening, as showers and thunderstorms will once again develop out to the west of our area and if they hold together, they will move into East Texas this evening and come to an end tonight.  Saturday will be warm and breezy at times, then another round of thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening and overnight.  This type of weather pattern looks to continue into next week, with best rain chances being late each day and temperatures will be near or just above average in the mid to upper 80s.

