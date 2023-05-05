Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Jon Michael Clay
Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son
Terrien Collins
Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire
Redland School historical marker
Redland School in Angelina County honored with new historical marker

Latest News

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti by Mama Steph
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll case released
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire