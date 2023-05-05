Industrial fire caused by explosion at plant near Houston
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRE) - A large fire started in Deer Park near Houston on Friday afternoon, sending up a large plume of smoke.
Reports say the industrial park is north of State Highway 225. Deer Park authorities have not announced a shelter in place at the time of reporting.
Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will lead a multi-agency response, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.
The situation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.