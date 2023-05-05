Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Industrial fire caused by explosion at plant near Houston

Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.
Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.(Sheriff Ed Gonzales)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRE) - A large fire started in Deer Park near Houston on Friday afternoon, sending up a large plume of smoke.

Reports say the industrial park is north of State Highway 225. Deer Park authorities have not announced a shelter in place at the time of reporting.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will lead a multi-agency response, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.

The situation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Jon Michael Clay
Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son
Terrien Collins
Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire
Redland School historical marker
Redland School in Angelina County honored with new historical marker

Latest News

Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes hatched at Ellen Trout Zoo released into wild
A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent to retire after 47-year career
East Texas Ag News: Caring for gardens in growing season