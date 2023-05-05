Lemon chicken spaghetti by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a nice, light pasta meal that’s perfect to serve all year round, though it’s especially good with grilled chicken in the spring and summer. If you can’t grill, just pan fry the chicken as I show you in the video. It’s delicious either way.

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 tablespoons of olive oil, for pan

Garlic powder, salt and pepper (you can use lemon-pepper seasoning if you have it)

For the sauce:

2/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2/3 to 3/4 cup shaved or grated real Parmesan cheese (tastes so much better than the green canned stuff)

16 ounces thin spaghetti, cooked and drained

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Method:

1. Mix together in a bowl the sauce ingredients. Set aside.

2. Pour 3 tablespoons olive oil into a deep-sided skillet. Turn heat to medium-high. Season the chicken thighs with the garlic powder, and some salt and pepper.

3. Place the chicken pieces into the hot pan, browning well on each side. Then turn the heat to low, and cover the pan. Cook for about 10 minutes, then turn off the heat. Let chicken rest in the pan while you continue your recipe.

4. In a large bowl, combine the spaghetti and the sauce. Toss well. Add to that the lemon zest and the torn basil. Toss.

5. Now you can add the chicken; you can leave the thighs whole or cut them into strips, whatever you prefer. (They should be done in the center, no remaining pink color)

6. Serve on a plate with more parmesan and basil leaves on top, and more lemon zest if you have some remaining. Enjoy!

