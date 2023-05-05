Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on generator power, phones affected

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to Thursday night’s storms, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is running on generator power.

In a Facebook announcement, the sheriff’s office said their phones and internet have been affected as well. They said that people who are in need of non-emergency assistance can contact dispatch at 936-569-2607.

It is unknown when normal power and communications will be restored.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Jon Michael Clay
Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son
Terrien Collins
Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire
Redland School historical marker
Redland School in Angelina County honored with new historical marker

Latest News

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti by Mama Steph
Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.
Industrial fire caused by explosion at plant near Houston
Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes hatched at Ellen Trout Zoo released into wild
A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road