Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on generator power, phones affected

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to Thursday night’s storms, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is running on generator power.

In a Facebook announcement, the sheriff’s office said their phones and internet have been affected as well. They said that people who are in need of non-emergency assistance can contact dispatch at 936-569-2607.

It is unknown when normal power and communications will be restored.

