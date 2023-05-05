Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road

A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Just south of County Road 422 on Farm-to-Market road 226, an 18-wheeler has tipped over shutting down traffic on the roadway.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is working to clear the roadway, and expects the closure to last for at least an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

