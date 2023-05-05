Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Just south of County Road 422 on Farm-to-Market road 226, an 18-wheeler has tipped over shutting down traffic on the roadway.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is working to clear the roadway, and expects the closure to last for at least an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.