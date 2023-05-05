Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 phone call from an individual who stated that he had just murdered his mother and was inside the residence with a firearm.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, along with first responders from other local agencies, responded to a residence in Princeton, but once on-scene, law enforcement authorities ultimately determined the call to be a “swatting” episode.

“Swatting” occurs when a person attempts to solicit a significant law enforcement response at the residence of an unsuspecting victim, according to a release from the sheriffs office.

During their subsequent investigation, investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Bureau identified a suspect in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, as the “Swatter.”

According to the release, on May 2 Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, executed search and arrest warrants in Monroe County, PA. During the execution of these warrants, a seventeen-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriffs said during a subsequent interview, the suspect admitted to making the “swatting” call in Princeton and similar calls in Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, California, and Kentucky.

According to the release, an initial forensic examination of the suspect’s electronic devices provided evidence of additional “swatting” calls in other jurisdictions. Many images of child pornography were also found on the suspect’s electronic devices.

Sheriffs said the suspect is being held at the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center in Pennsylvania on charges of possession of child pornography, false alarms, false reports, and possession of instruments of a crime. Upon satisfying his charges in Pennsylvania, the suspect will be extradited to Texas, where he has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.

Sheriffs said the suspect’s name is being withheld at this time as he is considered a juvenile in the state of Pennsylvania.

