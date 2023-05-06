Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches

(WPTA)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide in the 700 block of Rock Oak St.

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and one person shot, the police said in a post.

Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, the post said. The Criminal Investigation Division spoke with the man who allegedly fired the shot; a woman resident was also present but is not believed to have suffered any injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Please avoid the area. As further information becomes available, it will be released.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent to retire after 47-year career
Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes hatched at Ellen Trout Zoo released into wild
Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.
Industrial fire rages at plant near Houston

Latest News

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.
Texas House committee recommends expelling Rep. Bryan Slaton
"I Voted" sticker
Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations
Lemon Chicken Spaghetti by Mama Steph
Election Day Preview
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections