1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide in the 700 block of Rock Oak St.

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and one person shot, the police said in a post.

Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, the post said. The Criminal Investigation Division spoke with the man who allegedly fired the shot; a woman resident was also present but is not believed to have suffered any injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Please avoid the area. As further information becomes available, it will be released.

