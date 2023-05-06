Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Jon Michael Clay
Lufkin man gets 48 years for death of 22-month-old son
Terrien Collins
Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Groveton firefighters respond to fully engulfed structure fire
Redland School historical marker
Redland School in Angelina County honored with new historical marker

Latest News

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti by Mama Steph
Election Day Preview
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Special Needs Prom
Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes