Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations

Our Father's House of Faith Ministries is hosting Souls to the Polls, offering transportation to and from polling locations.
By Avery Gorman and Makayla Goos
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from an election event in Lufkin. Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries is hosting Souls to the Polls, offering transportation to and from polling locations. The event also features food, activities for kids and music, all intended to bring the community together. Call (936) 639-9431 for service.

