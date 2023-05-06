Nacogdoches County homes damaged by strong storms, wind

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Nacogdoches County was hit hard with severe storms and wind Thursday night. On Friday, many residents woke up to damage to their homes, trees down, power outages and widespread debris.

Around 1 a.m. Friday severe storms and high winds came through Deep East Texas, specifically Nacogdoches County.

Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches Emergency Management, says their crews began driving around the county early in the morning to assess the damage.

“It looks like damage just cut through the county right down the middle, so County Road 707 and 709 there was quite a bit of damage. A couple of trees are down on houses off of Park Place right in the middle of town and then it just headed East to 302 and 331,” Scorsonelli said.

Stan Sisco was sleeping when he got an emergency alert on his phone.

“I looked at it and I could just tell from the radar that it was going to get pretty bad. I heard the wind hit, heard it really get loud from the wind, big gust and then just heard a bam and knew something hit the house,” Sisco said.

Sisco says he’s lived in this home since 1980 and planted the tree that fell on his home 42 years ago. The tree hit the carport area.

“It’s not horrible, there’s going to be two or three rafters replaced and some structural damage to the wall. No water got in the house and so we’re fortunate in that regards,” Sisco said.

Mathew Culbertson also had a tree fall on his home. He says he was asleep, but his wife was awake in the bathroom where the tree fell.

“She was in the restroom, washing her hands and everything, and she heard a loud boom and this was around one o’clock in the morning. She didn’t know quite what it was, but she knew something hit the house She came and woke me up and said all sorts of water was coming into her closet,” Culbertson said.

He says they are thankful they are both okay.

“We have damage to the house, we’re working with insurance. It’s aggravating but thank the lord she’s okay, and I’m okay,” Culbertson said.

Nacogdoches Emergency Management is sending all pictures of the damage to the National Weather Service for assessment.

