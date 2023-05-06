Police responding to reported shooting at Dallas-area mall

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting.

WFAA television reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is also dead, WFAA reported.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Allen, a suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

