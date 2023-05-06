Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another very warm day as highs for most climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Like the past several days, most of the day will remain dry, but some showers and storms will be possible later this evening and tonight. Another cluster of storms is expected across North Texas this afternoon and evening and will eventually move into East Texas likely after 9PM tonight. Severe threats are limited; however, some large hail and damaging winds will be possible as well as some very heavy rainfall and more overnight thunder and lightning. A few showers could persist into early tomorrow morning, then we’ll see a brief dry period before isolated showers and thundershowers become possible later tomorrow afternoon. Skies are set to remain partly to mostly cloudy, which means temps should only warm into the middle to upper 80s rather than crest into the 90s again. We’ll remain in an unsettled pattern for most of next week, with spotty showers and storms possible during the PM hours of Monday and Tuesday, then more widespread showers and storms expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thanks to the more widespread rains, afternoon temperatures will be somewhat closer to our seasonal norms in the lower to middle 80s, but the trade-off of course will be the much higher humidity. Folks, stay hydrated, stay cool, and please stay weather alert with these frequent chances for showers and storms. We’ll be watching.

