Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cold Case Detectives Need Help Identifying Skeletal Remains Found in Southeast Austin

The unknown person was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old at the time of death. The...
The unknown person was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old at the time of death. The man is considered White or Hispanic; investigators believe he had black hair and brown eyes(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Cold Case detectives are seeking help in identifying the skeletal remains of a young man found in Austin.

Austin Police Department officers found on Dec. 20, 2021, the skeletal remains in a wooded area near Alum Rock Drive in Southeast Austin.

“ The unknown person was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old at the time of death. The man is considered White or Hispanic; investigators believe he had black hair and brown eyes,” said the police.

Detectives can not determine his height and weight at this time. Despite the extensive efforts of law enforcement, the decedent’s identity remains a mystery.

On January 2022, details of the case were entered into National Missing and Unidentified Persons System as #UP87802. A forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also created a forensic drawing to depict the man’s appearance.

In 2023, Austin Police Department partnered with Othram, a corporation specializing in forensic genealogy, to generate new leads in the case.

The unidentified person is believed to be:

* Male

* White or Hispanic

* 16 – 20 years old at the time of death

* Possibly black hair

* Possibly brown eyes

* Unknown weight and height

Anyone with information that could help this investigation should contact the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office by calling 512-854-9599 and referencing agency case number 21-07855 or NamUs #UP87802.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.
Texas House committee recommends expelling Rep. Bryan Slaton
A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road
NAC CO
Nacogdoches County homes damaged by strong storms, wind

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health
A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2,...
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead