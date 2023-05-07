Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... If you’ve been following the forecast at all for the last handful of days, nothing I’m about to say will be new to you as we’ve settled into an unsettled weather pattern. We’re again waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with high humidity, and cloudy/mostly cloudy skies. Yesterday afternoon we warmed into the low 90s, making it the warmest day we’ve had since last October. We will not be quite as warm today due to increased cloud cover across the area, but you can still expect highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms is also in the forecast for today, though earlier than when we’ve seen the last couple days. We should stay dry for the most part this morning, but by the early to mid-afternoon hours, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop and move through the area. Widespread severe weather is not expected though storms could produce strong wind and hail, something we’ll be watching for you as always. Showers and thunderstorms should come to an end earlier in the evening than we’ve seen the last couple of days as well, good news for those of you who can’t sleep is there are storms.

As I mentioned at the beginning, if you’ve followed the forecast at all for the last handful of days, nothing I’ve said should be new to you. Well, you can take today’s forecast (or yesterday’s, or the day before, etc.) and apply it to pretty much any day next week. Yes, we will see some variation in temperatures and timing of showers/thunderstorms, but the overall forecast is mostly the same each day. There will be uncertainties in timing on thunderstorms we won’t be able to nail down until the day before/day off, unfortunately due to having to see what happens with the prior round of showers and storms. That said, we’ll keep you posted this week. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

