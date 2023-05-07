Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Voters approve East Texas school bonds

Chapel Hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD(Chapel Hill ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas voters have passed four school bond proposals so far Saturday night.

Chapel Hill ISD passed three propositions. This is a year after voters turned down a bond.

“This is a tremendous victory for the entire Chapel Hill community, and it would not have been possible without their incredible support and participation,” Superintendent Lamond Dean said. “We are so grateful to our community for their dedication to our schools and our students.”

“We are grateful for the support of the Chapel Hill community in passing this bond, which will enable us to make vital improvements to our school facilities,”School Board President Les Schminkey said. “With this investment, we will be able to create a safe and modern learning environment that will better prepare our students for the challenges of the future.”

Bonds have also passed in Carthage, Marshall and Pittsburg.

In Lufkin, voters elected a new city councilman and new school board member. Adam Lowther unseated incumbent Trent Burfine in an 86-11 vote. Joe Caesar is the newest school board member, unseating incumbent Andra Self. Kristi Gay retained her school board position.

In Tyler, Cody Levrets won a school board seat, unseating the incumbent, Trish Nation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent to retire after 47-year career
Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch
Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes hatched at Ellen Trout Zoo released into wild
NAC CO
Nacogdoches County homes damaged by strong storms, wind

Latest News

Nacogdoches committee chair presents update to city council
Nacogdoches committee chair presents update to city council
Texas state police detain a protester in the House gallery after Speaker Dade Phelan ordered...
LGBTQ advocates booted from Texas Capitol; vote delayed for bill banning gender care for kids
Property owners gather to protest tax appraisals in board meeting.
Van Zandt County property owners protest tax appraisals
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
Texas House investigative committee sets hearing into allegations of inappropriate conduct by lawmaker