Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Get set for some locally heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms this week

Weather Where You Live
Get se to get wet this week as locally heavy rainfall is likely for much of this week in the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, muggy air will combine with deep moisture, daytime heating, and weak disturbances passing overhead the next few days to yield some high-end, rain and thunderstorm chances to the Piney Woods this week.

With all the deep moisture in place, any shower or thunderstorm that develops and moves over your neighborhood will be an efficient rain-producer.  This means you could receive a quick inch in less than an hours’ time.  Also, frequent lightning and gusty winds will also accompany the stronger storm activity throughout the week.

With rain chances in play each and every day this week, I would recommend you keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will likely need it on more than one occasion.

Outside of any pockets of rain, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy.  Overnight lows will be near 70 with daytime highs in the lower 80′s unless you are under a storm or receive some rain-cooled air in your area.

Rainfall amounts look to average around three-to-five inches over the next seven days, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible given the deep moisture content in the atmosphere.

Even though flooding is not a huge concern at this time, we will be saturated and water-logged.  This not only goes for east Texas, but much of the state as well.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
Authorities release name of suspect in fatal Wells shooting
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Chapel Hill ISD
Voters approve East Texas school bonds

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-8-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-8-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-8-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips