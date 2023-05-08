Get set for some locally heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, muggy air will combine with deep moisture, daytime heating, and weak disturbances passing overhead the next few days to yield some high-end, rain and thunderstorm chances to the Piney Woods this week.

With all the deep moisture in place, any shower or thunderstorm that develops and moves over your neighborhood will be an efficient rain-producer. This means you could receive a quick inch in less than an hours’ time. Also, frequent lightning and gusty winds will also accompany the stronger storm activity throughout the week.

With rain chances in play each and every day this week, I would recommend you keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will likely need it on more than one occasion.

Outside of any pockets of rain, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70 with daytime highs in the lower 80′s unless you are under a storm or receive some rain-cooled air in your area.

Rainfall amounts look to average around three-to-five inches over the next seven days, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible given the deep moisture content in the atmosphere.

Even though flooding is not a huge concern at this time, we will be saturated and water-logged. This not only goes for east Texas, but much of the state as well.

