Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Chapel Hill ISD
Voters approve East Texas school bonds
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Family members of victims of the Uvalde shooting cry and hug one another at the Capitol on...
Texas House panel OKs bill raising age to buy semi-automatic rifles