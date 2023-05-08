Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, feeling like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity. There is a low chance for a couple stronger thunderstorms this afternoon, main concern being strong wind and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Any areas that see high rainfall could experience isolated flooding since we’ve seen so much rain in the last week or so. You can essentially copy this forecast to nearly any day this week as we’re stuck in this pattern through at least the end of the week. Some days we’ll have higher rain chances than others, but there is at least a chance every day. High temperatures this week will mostly be above normal, minus a couple of cooler days. That said, areas that see overcast skies and significant rain will be cooler than areas that end up seeing mostly sunny skies - so take the temperature forecast with a grain of salt. Have a great Monday.

