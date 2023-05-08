Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday’s Weather: A chance for a few thunderstorms today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got a little bit of patchy fog and a couple of isolated showers this morning.  It’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with a few more developing tomorrow afternoon.  Then, on Wednesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected much of the day.  These come to an end by Wednesday night, but the unsettle weather pattern keeps chances for rain in the forecast right into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Chapel Hill ISD
Voters approve East Texas school bonds
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

AMBER Alert issued for missing teenager from San Antonio
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health
A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2,...
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
Chapel Hill ISD
Voters approve East Texas school bonds