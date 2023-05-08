Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police release name of Nacogdoches man shot after breaking into home

By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police say it was the intruder who was shot in a home invasion Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Horton, 34, of Nacogdoches was fatally shot after breaking into a home on the 700 block of Rock Oak St.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, two people were inside the home, one female resident and a male friend, when Horton knocked on the door to the residence.

When no one came to the door Horton used a “large metal object” to break down the door and enter the home.

Once inside, while still carrying the object, Horton broke down a door to a bedroom where the male was hiding. The man discharged his firearm, hitting Horton.

The resident and male friend both immediately called 911 after the shooting. Both subjects have been questioned and no charges have been filed.

1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches

