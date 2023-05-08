Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another very muggy day but thankfully it was not as toasty as yesterday, with most only warming into the middle 80s for highs this afternoon. Skies tonight will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thundershower. Monday will start off muggy in the upper 60s before warming into the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. We may start off mostly dry, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, so be sure you keep the umbrella close just to be safe. Skies will dry back out Monday night, then we will see a very similar set up on Tuesday, with muggy upper 60s to start, warm middle 80s for highs, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. We will likely see more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance tracks overhead, leading to a bit more unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the week. It does not seem like we will totally dry out heading into next weekend, as more scattered PM rain will be a possibility.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.