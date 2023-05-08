Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas GOP confirms Rep. Bryan Slaton has resigned

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.(Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Republican representative from East Texas resigned his position on Monday.

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) has resigned his position in the house following a controversy, as has been confirmed by the Texas GOP.

“The Republican Party of Texas commends the Texas House for responding swiftly and appropriately to the reprehensible actions of Representative Slaton,” they said in their statement. “The misconduct described in the General Investigative Committee Report should never be tolerated and is proper grounds for expulsion. These actions have betrayed the trust that the people of Representative Slaton’s district put in him as an elected official, and he has rightly resigned. We are encouraged that this investigation signals that the House has entered a new era of accountability where all members will be held to the same fair and high standards.”

More information to follow.

