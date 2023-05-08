Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Bonham Saturday afternoon.
Bonham Police said they received a call about a suspicious person at 2122 N. Center Street at approximately 12:38 p.m.
A press release states, when officers arrived they encountered a white man, who was armed and pointed a weapon at the officers. Officers then fired on the man.
According to the press release, the department called in the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
