East Texas Kitchen LIVE: Mother’s Day recipes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mama Steph is joined by her friend Chef Simon Webster to create a beautiful Mother’s Day meal. You can easily do these recipes to make a feast for mom, or just choose one to try. They’re all delicious!

Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!
Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!(Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion)

Chicken Curry over rice

2 chicken breasts.

One can coconut milk 5 fl oz

5 fl oz heavy cream

1/2 thinly sliced onion

3 button mushrooms sliced thinly

1 banana mashed

1 tsp curry powder

I table spoon sweet chili sauce

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp chicken powder

1 tablespoon raisins

1 tablespoon olive oil

In a skillet add oil .

Add sliced mushrooms and onions slowly fry on medium heat for 2 minutes

Add cream, coconut milk and seasonings

Bring to a simmer then add banana and raisins

Ready to serve.

Pour over cooked chicken, or salmon or lamb.

Fried rice

I cup cooked rice

One cup mixed vegetables, thinly cut.

Mushrooms

Corn

Peas

Green onions

Carrots

2 tablespoons olive oil.

Ad oil to sauté pan warm on medium heat add vegetables and sauté till tender add rice, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!
Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!(Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion)

Strawberry salad

Mixed salad greens

6 strawberries, thinly sliced

Two baby croissants cut in half lengthwise.

Two tablespoons goats cheese

One tablespoon chopped walnuts

4 yellow baby tomatoes cut in half

1/4 cup crispy bacon bits

Brush croissants with oil and lightly toast on both sides.

While still warm cover with goats cheese.

Set salad leaves on plate arrange cut tomatoes, walnuts and bacon around the top with sliced strawberries.

Top with croissants croutons.

Dress with salad dressing and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!
Chef Simon Webster joins Mama Steph to create a meal fit for a queen!(Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion)

Limoncello tiramisu

One pkg lady fingers

Two 8oz pktgcream cheese

Zest and juice of two lemons

1/4 cup orange juice.

1/2 cup sugar

Two cups whipping cream

Four egg yolks

Limoncello to dip lady fingers in

Mix cream cheese with lemon juice, orange juice, sugar and zest till smooth. Fold in whipped cream.

Whisk eggs in a double boiler till thick and creamy. Set aside to cool then add to cream cheese mixture.

To make, dip lady fingers in limoncello and layer in dish with cream cheese till full. Place in fridge.

Tip. make two days ahead of time.

