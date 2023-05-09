Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
House fire near Lufkin school causing traffic delays, disturbances

(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A reported structure fire near the Garrett Primary school is causing traffic delays early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lufkin ISD official Facebook page, there has been a reported house fire near the primary school that has caused officials on the scene to divert traffic to alternative routes. According to the post by Lufkin ISD, the house is fully engulfed in flames.

To avoid further congestion or injury, parents are advise to please use alternative routes.

