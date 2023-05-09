Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Suspect apprehended after manhunt forces lockdown at Hudson elementary school

The suspect's vehicle.
The suspect's vehicle.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement has apprehended the suspect they say led them on a foot chase that forced an elementary school into lockdown.

Authorities said a man fled a crash on State Highway 94 near W.H. Bonner Elementary School and left drug paraphernalia behind in the vehicle. Bonner Elementary was then placed on lockdown as authorities search for the suspect in the nearby woods.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Nacogdoches police say it was the intruder who was shot in a home invasion Saturday afternoon.
Police release name of Nacogdoches man shot after breaking into home
Michael Dorsey
Rusk man accused of stealing intimate photos from coworker’s phone
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Family members of victims of the Uvalde shooting cry and hug one another at the Capitol on...
Texas House panel OKs bill raising age to buy semi-automatic rifles

Latest News

As Medicaid resumes re-application requirements on Thursday, East Texas clinics give tips on...
East Texas clinics provide Medicaid alternatives as re-application resumes
Train crash in Forney
Video shows 3 escape vehicle before train crash in Forney
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Cindy Schorr and Jennie Pierce are using their rosary-making ministry, Mater Dei Designs, to...
Power of Prayer: Mater Dei Designs teaching others to make rosaries