Suspect apprehended after manhunt forces lockdown at Hudson elementary school

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement has apprehended the suspect they say led them on a foot chase that forced an elementary school into lockdown.

Authorities said a man fled a crash on State Highway 94 near W.H. Bonner Elementary School and left drug paraphernalia behind in the vehicle. Bonner Elementary was then placed on lockdown as authorities search for the suspect in the nearby woods.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.