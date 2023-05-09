Pockets of heavy rain and drenching downpours likely for our mid-week time frame

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, muggy air will combine with deep moisture and a mid-level disturbance passing overhead tonight and through the day tomorrow to yield some high-end, rain and thunderstorm chances to the Piney Woods over the next 24 to 36 hours.

With all the deep moisture in place, any shower or thunderstorm that develops and moves over your neighborhood will be an efficient rain-producer. This means you could receive a quick inch in less than an hours’ time. Also, frequent lightning and gusty winds will also accompany the stronger storm activity throughout the week.

The upper low that will aid our likely rain chances for Wednesday will lift away from our area by Thursday and Friday. However, with lots of deep moisture still lingering, pockets of scattered downpours will still remain in play, which means we will not be able to shake the daily rain chances that will continue to remain with us for the foreseeable future.

With rain chances in play each and every day this week, I would recommend you keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will likely need it on more than one occasion.

The rain chances will go down to the modest category as the activity becomes more scattered in nature by Friday and this upcoming weekend.

Outside of any pockets of rain, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70 with daytime highs in the lower 80′s unless you are under a storm or receive some rain-cooled air in your area.

Rainfall amounts look to average around three-to-five inches over the next seven days, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible given the deep moisture content in the atmosphere.

Even though flooding is not a huge concern at this time, we will be saturated and water-logged. This not only goes for east Texas, but much of the state as well.

