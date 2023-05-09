Texas House unanimously votes to expel Rep. Bryan Slaton

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Bryan Slaton, who resigned from his position as the state representative for a portion of East Texas, has been unanimously expelled by the Texas House of Representatives.

Slaton resigned publicly on Monday after a Texas House committee recommended his expulsion once it was revealed that Slaton engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate, then acted to thwart an investigation into the matter. The House voted 124-0 to expel Slaton, garnering a vote even from House Speaker Dade Phelan.

In a speech Saturday from the House floor, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, said Slaton’s behavior was “induced by alcohol” that the representative provided the 19-year-old woman.

“Rep. Slaton then acted systematically to influence that subordinate and multiple witnesses to obstruct the investigation,” Murr said.

Hopkins County Republican Party Chairman Donnie Wisenbaker spoke about the resignation, saying he believes it is a necessary first step.

“I was very encouraged when I saw that he resigned,” Wisenbaker said. “I felt like that was something that Rep. Slaton needed to do to bring closure to a very unfortunate situation. It’s the only way, I believe, that he’s going to have closure and be able to maybe start rebuilding his family, his marriage. And also, and more importantly, I believe it’s the beginning of closure for the young lady that’s involved, allegedly.”

Slaton announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott.

