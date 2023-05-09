Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today, so let’s split the difference and call it partly cloudy. No surprise here if you’ve been following the forecast the last few days, more rain is expected this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in from the south. Widespread severe storms are not expected, though a few isolated storms could produce hail and strong wind. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s, depending on clouds and rain in a given area. A few isolated showers will continue overnight before widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. While severe weather again does not look likely, there will be a chance for some hail and strong wind. The greater concern over the next several days will actually be flooding, as we continue to see rain in already saturated areas. Please be cautious around creeks and rivers and remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. The forecast remains mostly the same through the end of the week and into the weekend - scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the 80s, lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. Have a great Tuesday.

