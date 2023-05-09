Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

UT-Tyler women’s softball are set to host Regional Tournament

By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Patriots softball team are set to host a regional tournament shortly after being crowned Lone-Star Conference champions.

The 2023 NCAII South Central Region tournament will be taking place in Tyler this Thursday when they prepare to take on St. Edwards. Lady Patriots will be entering the tournament as #1 seed.

Head coach Mike Reed spoke about what his team will need to build off of their championship win this past Saturday.

“We talk about this before every game, we need to rest first and get ready to regroup mentally. We don’t need to do anything differently. A lot of people come in with their pep talk about how we need to do this or that to beat this team but I tell we need to be a whole lot of what we already are and just making sure that no matter the game or tournament it doesn’t change who we are, " said Coach Reed.

First throw is scheduled to being Thursday at noon at Irwin Park.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Nacogdoches police say it was the intruder who was shot in a home invasion Saturday afternoon.
Police release name of Nacogdoches man shot after breaking into home
Michael Dorsey
Rusk man accused of stealing intimate photos from coworker’s phone
Family members of victims of the Uvalde shooting cry and hug one another at the Capitol on...
Texas House panel OKs bill raising age to buy semi-automatic rifles
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting

Latest News

Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
This 1976 file photo shows Oakland A's Vida Blue, the hard-throwing left-hander who became one...
Vida Blue, who led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC
The girls will celebrate a conference title tonight.
UT Tyler Lady Patriots become conference champs