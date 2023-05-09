Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Video shows 3 escape vehicle before train crash in Forney

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORNEY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people narrowly escaped their vehicle moments before it was struck by a train in a railroad crossing in Texas on Monday, according to video.

A video shared by Cody and Troy Atchley of Atchley’s Landscape LLC shows a railroad crossing gate stopped atop a vehicle stuck in the crossing as a train horn blares in Forney, a suburb of Dallas, on Monday.

An adult and a child can be seen running away from the vehicle on the track. A third person appears to barely get out of the way before a Union Pacific train smashes through the SUV.

According to the Forney Police Department, no one was injured in the crash, which occurred at around 4:35 p.m. The train blocked the crossings in downtown Forney, and in their latest update on Monday, police did not have a timeline for when they would be cleared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

