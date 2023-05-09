“We haven’t given up”: Grayson County Sheriff’s Office seeks grant for new testing on 12-year-old murder cold case

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office wants to try out new DNA testing technology to crack a twelve-year-old murder cold case.

KXII interviewed the father of two of the victims in 2011.

“This happened September 20th of 2010,” said Larry Ballou in 2011. “It’s been eight months.”

It’s now been 151 months, or almost 13 years since Larry Ballou’s daughters were found murdered.

“I would like to see whoever done this brought to justice and get it brought to an end,” said Ballou in 2011.

Closure has yet to come for the families of Misty and Cassandra Ballou and Brian Ritchie.

The three were found with gunshot wounds inside a burning Sherman home.

An autopsy later revealed Cassandra was three months pregnant.

“It remains unsolved to this day,” said the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Bennie.

Grayson County commissioners approved an application on Tuesday by the sheriff’s office for a grant from Season of Justice, a non-profit that helps fund agencies trying to solve cold cases.

The department asked for $18,800 to test DNA with new technology.

“Keeping in mind that DNA technology is always evolving and so anytime that we feel like there’s a possibility to leverage new technology toward a cold case, we keep our minds and eyes open for that,” said Bennie.

The application said this new DNA testing may help them develop a suspect profile, something testing in 2010 couldn’t do.

“We want the victim’s family to know that we haven’t given up on this case, so we’re going to do everything possible to try to bring this case to a close and their family members have not been forgotten by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Bennie.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.